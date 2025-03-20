The Last of Us Part 3 will be unrecognisable according to latest rumours

The Last of Us is never far away from rumour and speculation and the latest is that a third entry into the game series would be completely unrecognisable from the two that have come before it.



Neil Druckmann is the head of Sony first-party developer Naughty Dog and creative lead there too - he recently said "don't bet" on there being The Last of Us: Part III in an interview with Variety.

The studio is working on a brand new IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet which was revealed at The Game Awards in December.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is releasing on PC at the start of April to coincide with the start of the second season of HBO's hit adaptation.



Druckmann himself said midway through 2024 the studio is working on "multiple single-player projects" and despite seemingly throwing fans off the scent of a third game, that's not stopped rumours from doing the rounds.

A potential The Last of Us: Part III might not even feature Ellie at all / Screenshot from Naughty Dog

Daniel Richtman, a writer and influencer, has previously said The Last of Us Part III has actually begun filming, reports ComicBook.

On his Patreon, Richtman reportedly recently revealed the game will focus on a new group of survivors who are held up in an old Victorian house on the outskirts of a city.

The ComicBook report said: "Richtman revealed that they are casting for roles for this group and outlined some details about them. There's a leader named Val, a young woman named Gracie with no other details and some potential antagonists.

"There's a power struggle in the group led by a man named Mason who wants to take over the house from Val which leads to another character named Ezra having to choose who his loyalties lie with. Finally, there's Lucas, a man who 'develops a relationship' with another scavenger and is expected to have a 'turn that shows his dark side'."

The Last of Us Part III has not been confirmed by Naughty Dog or Sony.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our review of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.