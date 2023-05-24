Fans are experiencing very complicated emotions about the new series of Love Island

A new series of Love Island is coming out and fans don't know what to think.

Today, the dating show's official Twitter account announced the date of the next series and it is Monday 5 June - two weeks from now.

And a press release for Love Island said: "Returning to ITVX and ITV2 in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

"With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal, bombshells, and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

"More texts, fire pit gatherings, and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

“Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.”

This will be the 10th series of the show and as with last winter's series, it will be presented by Maya Jama.

But as the winter series felt quite recent, and 10 series is quite a lot of series indeed, fans felt conflicted, with many expressing that they could not be bothered for a new series, but would be glued to their seats watching it all anyway.

This is Love Island's world, and we are all just living in it.

