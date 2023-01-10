Video

The full Love Island winter cast video has dropped

The cast for 2023's winter Love Island has been revealed, and ten young singles will soon be heading into the South African villa to find 'the one'.

Among them is TikTok star Will Young (no, not that one), a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire, and Tanya Manhenga, a 22-year-old influencer from Liverpool.

In the promotional video, the cast could be heard sharing what they're looking for in a potential suitor.

"Guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick - no!", one of the girls joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

love island
Up next Showbiz
20

Tony Blackburn seamlessly uses Putin gag in Radio 2 song link

tony blackburn
62

Prince Harry didn't know William and Kate were Suits fans

prince harry
60

Las Vegas dominatrix claims Prince Harry plays-down 2012 night in book

prince harry
57

Alison Hammond left in tears over Prince Harry’s virginity story

prince harry
36

The Simpsons may have 'predicted' Bad Bunny throwing a fan's phone

bad bunny
207

Five films set to win big at awards season that you can already stream

films
57

Danny DeVito reveals he used to be a hairdresser for dead old women

danny devito
85

Skinless E.T. animatronic used in film sells for $2.56 million

e.t.
27

OJ Simpson addresses conspiracy theory he's Khloe Kardashian's dad

oj simpson
35

Meghan Markle curtsying in Suits goes viral after docuseries claims

meghan markle
53

Caroline Flack's mum slams 'awful' now-deleted Jeremy Clarkson column

Jeremy Clarkson
37

Prince Harry reveals what he misses most about 'the institution'

harry and meghan
47

Harry and Meghan share which song they had their first dance to

harry and meghan
47

Meghan reveals first time public confronted her over 'diva' behaviour

harry and meghan
37

Harry and Meghan detail discovering pregnancy in new Netflix doc

harry and meghan
51

Prince Harry claims William 'screamed' at him in emergency meeting

harry and meghan
28

Alison Hammond reacts to cameo in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc

harry and meghan
735

Top 10 Home Alone facts that will ruin your childhood

christmas films
161

Thomas Markle responds to Meghan's claims in Netflix documentary

harry and meghan
26

Alison Hammond heard in background of new Harry and Meghan documentary

harry and meghan

Viral

129

Golden retriever swims across lake to ask for food at restaurant

animals
27

Bulldog puppy fights to keep himself from falling asleep

animals
33

Comedian mocks Andrew Tate's response to Greta Thunberg

andrew tate
37

Bizarre moment a cow is spotted browsing the Boxing Day sales

boxing day
48

Girl reacts how we're all thinking finding no money in a birthday card

birthday
47

Baby camel jumps for joy at seeing snow for the first time

animals
54

Artist spectacularly carves Lionel Messi's portrait in tofu

lionel messi
32

Doorbell cam captures dog 'driving' Jeep into parked car

animals
65

Five of the best videos from the UK waking up to snow

snow
21

Woman calculates if date is lying about height from a mirror selfie

tiktok
68

This fake 'exploding air fryer' prank is everywhere on TikTok

tiktok
41

Michigan man pulls trousers down and 'moons' judge during bond hearing

court
16

Baby has hilarious NSFW reaction to 'saggy cheeks' filter

filter
100

‘Dead body’ found in a bin turns out to be a life-sized sex doll

sex doll
48

Jack Grealish is still convinced he said 'sliced bread' in viral clip

jack grealish
23

Ukrainian soldier does happy 'Pikachu dance' while gunfire rings out

ukraine
27

Wild bear caught curled up snoozing on front porch of Florida home

animals
82

Riz Ahmed's 'Where You From' rap resurfaces following Royal racism row

riz ahmed
33

Japanese fans join in singing Arab songs on the streets of Qatar

world cup
73

The Apprentice star Tom Skinner goes viral for his unusual breakfasts

the apprentice

News

52

Piers Morgan rows with Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry racism claims

piers morgan
40

A 'Wakey Wines' Wolf of Wall Street parody exists and it's comedy gold

wakey wines
100

Richard Madeley furious at Prince Harry over royal race row

prince harry
60

Prince Harry reveals he was 'high on laughing gas' at Archie's birth

prince harry
238

These were the biggest revelations from Prince Harry's CBS interview

prince harry
120

Prince Harry 'demanded' drive through tunnel where Princess Diana died

prince harry
58

Prince Harry's beard vs Prince William is one hilarious royal row

prince harry
49

Prince Harry blasts Jeremy Clarkson's 'horrific' comments about Meghan

prince harry
29

Joe Rogan picks an unexpected side in Greta Thunberg v Andrew Tate war

joe rogan
96

Prince Harry describes having frostbite on his penis at royal wedding

prince harry
37

Lorraine Kelly left flustered over Prince Harry's penis confession

prince harry
20

Prince Harry says he saw 'red mist' during fight with brother William

prince harry
76

Soldier who served with Prince Harry slams him for revealing kills

prince harry
20

Prince Harry spills on cocaine past in trailer for tell-all interview

prince harry
94

This could be the reason why you've had a horrible flu over Christmas

flu
232

Art by Ukrainian kids displayed at exhibition

ukraine
35

Afghan woman banned from university wishes 'God never created women'

afghanistan
50

Paramedic shares reality of NHS failing to reach dying patients

strikes
66

Fire brigade unionist slams Sky to 'get facts right' over salaries

strikes
23

Baby farts through emotional cancer segment on BBC Breakfast

babies

Politics

35

Matt Hancock hits back at claims he got a hair transplant in Turkey

matt hancock
35

Matt Hancock has been spotted in Turkey browsing fake designer clothes

matt hancock
33

Tory minister suggests Brits iron old wrapping paper to save money

christmas
53

Trump Jr says FBI should go after Epstein's black book

donald trump jr
60

Trump crassly compares January 6 riots to Black Lives Matter protests

donald trump
50

Jacinda Ardern caught calling opposition leader an ‘arrogant pr***’

jacinda ardern
18

Trump said in 2015 that he hoped to run against Kanye West

kanye west
111

Speaker suspends Commons after Michael Gove breaks ministerial code

michael gove
40

Moment Mitch McConnell is left hanging by families of Jan 6 victims

jan 6
45

Trevor Noah roasts Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump Organization

donald trump
103

Trump claims USA is turning 'communist' and 'torturing' people

donald trump
54

Biden rushes back on stage to announce that US beat Iran in World Cup

joe biden
57

Nigel Farage claims media 'refuse to cover’ Balenciaga controversy

nigel farage
90

Jacob Rees-Mogg attacks abortions as ‘cult of death’

jacob rees-mogg
90

Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man'

donald trump
72

Keir Starmer gives outstanding football analogy for UK's 'growth'

pmqs
33

Matt Hancock tells how family 'nearly lost everything'

i'm a celebrity
22

People keep rediscovering video of Trump driving to Taylor Swift

donald trump
57

This Tory MP trying to defend the errors of Brexit just gets worse

brexit
68

Madison Cawthorn passionate speech about Donald Trump running again

madison cawthorn

Sport

60

Olivier Giroud 'pretended he couldn’t speak English' in World Cup snub

world cup
21

Salt Bae pretends to sprinkle salt on World Cup trophy

world cup
54

Reporter reveals gesture Sterling and Trippier did for her parents

world cup
70

England players adopt 'Dave' the stray cat from Qatar

world cup
27

Bukayo Saka launches 'spelling school' on TikTok to test England team

bukayo saka
287

Psychic lion predicts England vs France World Cup result

world cup
26

BBC unknowingly asks ex-Liverpool goalie if he remembers 1967 match

football
58

Kyle Walker warns Kylian Mbappe it's 'do or die' before World Cup game

world cup
19

Adorable moment Bukayo Saka asks permission for photo with Beckham

world cup
51

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice do keepie-uppies over hotel pool

world cup
48

Jack Grealish is still convinced he said 'sliced bread' in viral clip

jack grealish
44

Jude Bellingham professing his love for hotel slippers is so wholesome

jude bellingham
36

Qatar sports show mocks Germany's World Cup exit by mimicking protest

qatar
39

New owner of Diego Maradona's house throws huge World Cup party

world cup
71

Moment Harry Maguire gets roasted in Ghanaian parliament for no reason

harry maguire
43

A bird pooed on Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish couldn't stop laughing

world cup
15

Poland fan celebrates in front of Saudi Arabia fans during World Cup

world cup
19

Lone England fan in Welsh fan park bravely celebrates goal

world cup
19

Ian Wright had an incredible reaction to England scoring against Wales

world cup
49

Daniel Sturridge quite literally 'singing' Mbappé's praises

daniel sturridge

Showbiz

20

Tony Blackburn seamlessly uses Putin gag in Radio 2 song link

tony blackburn
62

Prince Harry didn't know William and Kate were Suits fans

prince harry
60

Las Vegas dominatrix claims Prince Harry plays-down 2012 night in book

prince harry
57

Alison Hammond left in tears over Prince Harry’s virginity story

prince harry
36

The Simpsons may have 'predicted' Bad Bunny throwing a fan's phone

bad bunny
207

Five films set to win big at awards season that you can already stream

films
57

Danny DeVito reveals he used to be a hairdresser for dead old women

danny devito
85

Skinless E.T. animatronic used in film sells for $2.56 million

e.t.
27

OJ Simpson addresses conspiracy theory he's Khloe Kardashian's dad

oj simpson
35

Meghan Markle curtsying in Suits goes viral after docuseries claims

meghan markle
53

Caroline Flack's mum slams 'awful' now-deleted Jeremy Clarkson column

Jeremy Clarkson
37

Prince Harry reveals what he misses most about 'the institution'

harry and meghan
47

Harry and Meghan share which song they had their first dance to

harry and meghan
47

Meghan reveals first time public confronted her over 'diva' behaviour

harry and meghan
37

Harry and Meghan detail discovering pregnancy in new Netflix doc

harry and meghan
51

Prince Harry claims William 'screamed' at him in emergency meeting

harry and meghan
28

Alison Hammond reacts to cameo in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc

harry and meghan
735

Top 10 Home Alone facts that will ruin your childhood

christmas films
161

Thomas Markle responds to Meghan's claims in Netflix documentary

harry and meghan
26

Alison Hammond heard in background of new Harry and Meghan documentary

harry and meghan