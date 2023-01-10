The full Love Island winter cast video has dropped

The cast for 2023's winter Love Island has been revealed, and ten young singles will soon be heading into the South African villa to find 'the one'.

Among them is TikTok star Will Young (no, not that one), a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire, and Tanya Manhenga, a 22-year-old influencer from Liverpool.

In the promotional video, the cast could be heard sharing what they're looking for in a potential suitor.

"Guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick - no!", one of the girls joked.

