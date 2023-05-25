MAFS star accidentally uses girlfriend's sex toy as milk frother

Married at First Sight star Dean Wells left Instagram users feeling confused after joking about his girlfriend's new "milk frother".

The controversial Australian MAFS contestant took to the platform on Wednesday (24 May) debuting his bizarre hack using the handheld device.

"[Girlfriend Aimee Woolley] always get these packages because she’s an influencer," he explained while showing a sex toy to the camera.

He turned the device on before adding: "This is like, this really cool milk frother,"

"You just pump it up. It gets a nice little buzz going and you just put it in your milk [and it] gets it all nice and frothy.

He candidly continued: "It makes the milk taste a bit weird though. I don’t know what’s up with that but it froths it well."

Wells went on to encourage followers to "try it".

It comes after one adult company launched a recycling scheme dubbed 'The Second Coming', in which Brits send in their used sex toys.



The metals, plastics, circuit boards, etc, will be separated and sent to specialised facilities for further processing, where the materials can eventually be reused in new products.



Even more impressively, the Natural Love Company will accept sex toys from any brand – while working alongside a recycling partner.



The company’s own products are reportedly made from 100% recycled ocean plastic.

“We are delighted to officially introduce The Second Coming recycling scheme and we hope that it will be seen as extremely useful by sex toy owners across the UK,” Ben Foster, co-founder and director of The Natural Love Company told Jam Press.

