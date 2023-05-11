Sex toy 'recycling scheme' launched called 'the second coming'

A sex toy company has launched a “recycling scheme” allowing Brits to send in their dusty dildos – so others can use (parts of) them in the future.



Hilariously dubbed ‘The Second Coming', the decision by retailer The Natural Love Company follows a test-run in recent months, where customers sent in hundreds of “redundant” sexual items.



And it appears people are quite keen to sustainably put away their adult goodies, with the company finding the phrase “recycling scheme” has risen 224% between April 2022-23.

Although, the Cornwall-based brand didn’t say that this was specifically for sex toys…

The new e-waste recycling process, which involves breaking down electronic devices into various parts, has been introduced ahead of World Environment Day on 5 June.



The metals, plastics, circuit boards, etc, will be separated and sent to specialised facilities for further processing, where the materials can eventually be reused in new products.



Even more impressively, the Natural Love Company will accept sex toys from any brand – while working alongside a recycling partner.



The company’s own products are reportedly made from 100% recycled ocean plastic.



“We are delighted to officially introduce The Second Coming recycling scheme and we hope that it will be seen as extremely useful by sex toy owners across the UK,” Ben Foster, co-founder and director of The Natural Love Company told Jam Press.

“Ever since our launch in 2020, we have seen increasing demand from our customers for more eco-friendly practices in the pleasure industry and to us, it seems like a no-brainer that a recycling scheme for sex toys should exist.



“Waste remains a huge issue for sex toy retailers and as a business, we feel an obligation to play our part in reducing the volume of products which end up in landfill sites.”

