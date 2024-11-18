Why hasn't Maura Higgins entered the I'm a Celeb jungle yet?

The new series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!is back with a whole new host of stars ready to challenge themselves in the jungle.

This year's lineup includes WAG Coleen Rooney, Radio 1 DJs Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom, McFly singer Danny Jones, Coronation Street's Alan Halsall and Saving Grace podcast host GK Barry, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, boxer Barry McGuigan, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse, and Loose Women presenter and Journalist, Jane Moore.

But viewers will have noticed in the premiere episode on Sunday (November 17) that Love Island star Maura Higgins who was rumoured to be in this year's series was nowhere to be seen.

On Thursday (November 14), she posted a photo of an aeroplane, writing "Where to next?" which fans assumed to mean she was travelling Down Under for the show.

However, the 33-year-old later revealed she was in Las Vegas as part of a brand trip with beauty and personal care retailer SpaceNK - so will she be entering the Jungle?

Fans of the reality star will be happy to know that Higgins is reportedly very much still part of the line-up.

"She will be arriving this week, the brand trip was always part of the schedule as Maura had agreed to it and it fit into her arrival dates for the Jungle," an ITV insider explained to MailOnline.

Typically the show always has two latecomers who join the campmates a week into the series and it's not just Higgins who will be late to the party - another contestant reportedly set to enter is broadcaster Rev Richard Coles.

Elsewhere, the first episode of the series aired last night and viewers were amused when Coleen Rooney was hit with a Wagatha Christie joke seconds into her appearance.

