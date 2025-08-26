4 of the biggest moments from Netflix and Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan season 2

Meghan Markle's cooking-meets-lifestyle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has just returned for season two, and it's giving us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the former royal's new Montecito life among her famous friends.

Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, and Jay Shetty are just some of those who feature in the new season, teaching us to 'experiment with bold flavors in the kitchen, and approach doable but delightful DIYs that fill our cups'.

While Prince Harry doesn't feature in season two (although he had a cameo in season one), Meghan was also sure to divulge more details of their relationship.

Here are some of the biggest moments you missed from With Love, Meghan, season two...

Meghan reveals what she misses most about living in the UK

While Meghan hasn't been back to the UK since 2022, she shared to guest star, Tan France, what she misses most about her husband's home country during season two episode three of With Love, Meghan.

“Honestly one of the things I miss the most about the UK is the radio station… Magic FM,” she told the Queer Eye star.

The 44-year-old admits she now listens to a US-based station called “Mom Jeans” and plays vintage soft rock.

Meanwhile, France joked that Magic FM is a "Grandma" radio station.

Meghan reveals when she fell in love with Prince Harry

Despite now being an item for almost 10 years, Meghan has revealed that moment she realised she loved Prince Harry came a lot sooner than expected - their third date to be exact.

When quizzed on when she knew he was the one by Tan France, she responded: "We met in Botswana, and we camped for five days together.

"You really get to know somebody when you’re in a little tent together and there’s like, 'What is that outside the tent?’ That’s an elephant. Are we gonna be safe? Yeah, you’re safe. Okay.'"

She also revealed it was Prince Harry that dropped the "I love you" first.

Meghan shares unseen photos from wedding to Prince Harry

It was the wedding that caught the attention of millions (and subsequently generated tabloid headlines in equal measure), and in season two of the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, she's been sharing some unseen photos from her nuptial to Prince Harry in 2018.

In the show, Meghan is reunited with Michelin star chef Clare Smyth, who catered the Sussexes’ wedding reception in 2018, when the images of the happy couple are brought up on screen, with the now-44-year-old donning a halterneck Stella McCartney dress.

Discussing the bash, Smyth revealed that Meghan's off-menu creation of fried chicken is now a staple in her west London, restaurant, Core.

Meghan makes surprising cooking admission

Despite the show being filled with recipes and entertaining ideas, Meghan has admitted there's one thing she's not particularly fond of: Baking.

The Duchess made the confession to guest star, Tan France, as she whipped out pre-rolled pastry for their McDonald's-inspired apple pies, that Meghan would get after auditions when she was just starting out as an actor.

“We're going to use pre-made, good puff pastry as opposed to making our dough from scratch,” she admitted.

She also claimed her hatred of baking was down to it being too “measured” – adding that she loves “the idea of being able to rethink things to be just a little more spontaneous”.

With Love, Meghan, is now streaming on Netflix

