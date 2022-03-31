Video

Woman who lived in apartment from Netflix's Love is Blind is showing fans around

A woman who lived in the apartment building where Netflix dating show Love is Blind takes place has been showing fans around.

The stunning modern high-rise, Sentral, is located in Chicago, and boasts incredible views.

Christine Mei, a luxury real estate agent in the area and former resident, says that this is where the couples resided in the lead-up to their weddings.

Fans pointed out that Christine's apartment looked nicer than in the show, to which she replied: "It definitely seemed like they all got corner apartments on the higher floors".

love is blind
