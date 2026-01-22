Alix Earle brings Kardashian-style reality show to Netflix - Here's what we know

Social media's favourite influencer, Alix Earle, has announced that her and her family are about to become the subjects of Netflix's latest reality show - and we're already excited.

The 25-year-old began posting on TikTok in 2020 during her time at the University of Miami, and has since amassed over 8.3 million followers on the platform, and just recently wrapped up a stint on Dancing With The Stars.

She's also hosted her podcast 'Hot Mess' since 2023, and by 2024, had landed a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, but admitted it's a "little scary" to let cameras into the most vulnerable parts of her life.





“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” says Earle. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Her 22-year-old sister, Ashtin, who's also creator, will appear on the show alongside her half-siblings, Izabel, Penelope and Thomas, and their parents.

Here's what we know about the upcoming release...

Getty

When is Alix Earle's show coming to Netflix?

Right now, we only know that it'll loosely land on screens in 2026. Earle has begun sharing behind-the-scenes content from the making of the show, but we're yet to get a trailer.

"Dad. It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be fine. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?", she jokes in a teaser announcing the show, while Alix's stepmother, Ashley, has vowed that she's PR "untrained and ready".

Is Braxton Barrios in Alix Earle's Netflix show?

Right now, we don't know - purely because we don't know when it was filmed. Earle has vowed that the show will go behind-the-scenes of the details she usually keeps private, which could include her breakup with the NFL star in December 2025.

"'I feel like the weirdest thing with my break-up and going through being alone is just...obviously I have friends and family whatever but I feel like just not having that stability of a male partner...is just like so weird", Earle told followers about it on TikTok as recently as January 2026.

"'I don't know why. I think I've always had boyfriends. I was like a boyfriend hopper. And I said this year I'm going to be dedicated to being okay with being alone. But I don't know why, I can't do it. This is like growth or something."

We'll keep you posted when more details become available.

