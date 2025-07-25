As if we couldn't be more excited to spend the weekend on the sofa, Happy Gilmore 2 has just landed on Netflix (25 July), 29 years after the original comedy was released.

Adam Sandler is back as Happy, along with Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and Julie Bowen as Virginia, as well as some new faces which include Margaret Qualley and Bad Bunny.

However, as fans settle into what's tipped to be one of the most-watched comedies of the moment, they already have one major complaint, as one of the original film's most-loved characters gets killed off within the first five minutes - and we don't mean the alligator.

The new film opens with a look at how the golfer's life had changed since winning the Tour Championship, and saving his grandmother's house in the process.

It all seems to start pretty cheery, with Happy (Sandler) and Virginia (Bowen) welcoming four sons and a daughter, and getting married.

Sandler's real-life daughter, Sunny, also joins the cast in the role of his on-screen daughter too.

Sounds pretty nice, right?

Well not quite, because we also quickly find out why Happy has decided to retire from golf, after he accidentally kills Virginia by hitting a stray golf ball.

Yikes.

While she has several cameos in memory form as the movie goes on, it's safe to say fans aren't thrilled that the movie starts so downbeat - and took their favourite character with it.

"They really killed Virginia in the first 2 minutes?!?! COME ON...", one fan wrote.

"Damn, Happy Gilmore 2 got dark real quick", another wrote.

However, despite the devastating plot twist, initial reviews suggest the watch was worth the 29-year wait.

"Just finished watching Happy Gilmore 2 and I have to say I was worried about it not being like the first one but I thought it was as funny if not more than the first one. Absolutely great job", someone penned on X, just hours after its release.

"Just watched Happy Gilmore 2 & it is literally the absolute greatest movie I have ever watched!!! Never thought in a million years anything would top Shawshank Redemption as my favorite movie of all time but Happy Gilmore 2 completely blows it out of the water as my #1 favorite!!", someone else added.

Consider us convinced.

