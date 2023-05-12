Nigel Farage does bizarre striptease on GB News while dancing to Right Said Fred

In news that none of us needed to learn about; Nigel Farage did a striptease on GB News on Thursday night.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader and current GB News host had people reaching for the remotes after he began dancing to a performance of 'I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt' by Right Said Fred in a pub edition of Farage at Large.

In a seemingly impromptu moment, Farage sprung to his feet and began 'shaking his little tush on the catwalk' as the band sang their 1991 hit.

Singer Richard Fairbrass added the improvised the lyric: "Nigel is a model, you know what I mean, and he does his little turn on the catwalk." And if that wasn't bad enough Farage actually began to take off his shirt but the feed was abruptly cut.

