Edwina Currie defends her controversial radiator insulation hack

Edwina Currie stands by her controversial radiator insulation hack as a solution to the energy crisis, by claiming online suggestions for lowering your bill come at huge costs.

"They tend to be quite high-flown... stuff that is not done quickly," she defended during a new GMB interview.

"I've seen none that actually suggest you just insulate behind the radiators which makes a heck of a difference...any information we can give which is sound, simple, and achievable this winter."

