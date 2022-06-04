In the most pathetic news of the day, Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi is getting review bombed after Ewan McGregor and the studio called out racist abuse.

It comes after the actor condemned the vile messages being received by co-star Moses Ingram, who posted a series of abusive, racist comments she had received on her Instagram story.

McGregor said he was ‘heartbroken’ after seeing some of the vile messages sent to Ingram since the series arrived on the platform. The official Star Wars account also released a statement telling fans: “Don’t choose to be a racist”.

Now, bigoted fans have been review bombing the show to give it a bad rating.

Shortly before the studio and McGregor called out the abuse, the Rotten Tomatoes score sat at a respectable 71 percent. However, following their defence, it has fallen to 58.

While some claim the drop in rating is down to episode three breaking the lore of the franchise, the drop actually happened shortly after Star Wars' defence of Moses, and didn't coincide with the release of episode three.

The impact was commented on by Star Wars Takes on Twitter, which wrote: “Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting review bombed now because Ewan McGregor said racists have no place in this fandom. Same thing happened to The Last Jedi years ago when Rian Johnson called out those “fans”. Sick and tired of people pretending most hate for The Last Jedi was ‘valid’.”

It comes after McGregor said in a video: “This weekend made Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ original series launch of all time, and for that I would say a big thank you. It just shows what this family can do when we all pull together.

“However, it seems that some of the fan base… have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.

He went on to say: “Moses is a brilliant actor. She’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series. She brings so much to the franchise.

“It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening. I just wanted to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. If you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind.

“There’s no room for racism in this world. I totally stand with Moses.”

