The official trailer for Disney+'s drama Rivals has been unveiled, and from this sneak peek, it looks like Season 2 will be just as drama-filled as the last.

In the clip, we see the return of fan favourite characters (or the ones they love to hate) such as Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner), Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams), Taggie O'Hara (Bella Maclean) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell).

Disney+

Rivals is based on the best-selling novel by the late Dame Jilly Cooper, who sadly passed away in October.

Here is a rundown of what we know so far about the eagerly awaited second season:

What can viewers expect in Rivals Season 2?

Disney+

Those who watched the first season will remember the dramatic cliffhanger we were left on after Cameron hit Tony over the head with an award as he violently confronted her about her relationship with Rupert.

And it looks like we'll be seeing the fallout from this in the next season. In the trailer, Tony is determined to destroy Rupert Campbell-Black and Declan O’Hara’s rival television company, “Venturer”, doing everything from "weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power."

As seen in the trailer, the Corinium boss declares, "We'll take their heads off!"

"As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?" as per the synopsis.

We also get to see residents of Rutshire watching the polo, and a first look at characters Sebbie and Dommie Carlisle.

It wouldn't be Rivals without romance as the trailer shows couples, Rupert and Taggie, Freddie and Lizzie, Declan and Maud, Charles and Gerald, Sarah and Paul, navigating the highs and lows of their relationships.

When will Season 2 be released?

Disney+

Season 2 of Rivals is coming soon, as Disney+ confirmed the Hulu Original series will roll out in two six-episode batches, starting with a three-episode premiere set to be released on 15 May.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Euphoria Season 3 - Everything we know so far from release date to storyline, and Heated Rivalry - the gay hockey romance the internet can't get enough of.

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