Pluribus just took a very Black Mirror turn and everyone's saying the same thing

Apple TV's Pluribus has gone from a show no one really understood to its most-watched show - before season one has even finished airing.

The Vince Gilligan creation has outshone the likes of Severance, The Morning Show, and Ted Lasso, having amassed 6.4 million hours of watch time on the first two episodes within seven days of release.

What's more, the show has become synonymous with the woes of its main character, Carol (played by Rhea Seehorn), and her immunity to a worldwide contagion that makes everyone, well...happy.

The show's marketing has gone on to become a masterclass in how to get viewers watching, turning billboards (and even *ahem* smart fridges), into part of the plot.

If you Google 'Pluribus' you'll now also be greeted by the ever-ominous 'What are you searching for, Carol?' - making it practically impossible to escape living vicariously through her.

But, its new billboard may just be its most sinister yet - not least after the viral smart fridge psychosis incident.

In case you missed a chapter, a Reddit user claimed her sister, aptly named Carol, was hospitalized after a Pluribus advert popped up on her fridge with the message: 'We're sorry we upset you, Carol'.

The advert was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek promotion of the show, however, the poster claimed it was enough to trigger a psychotic episode in her schizophrenic sister.

The post's credibility has since come into question, but we'll admit it doesn't make the concept any less creepy.

Millions of views later, it would appear that the alleged incident hasn't turned Apple off from continuing their advertising rampage against Carols globally, and their latest billboard may just be the icing on the cake.

Over the last few days, a photo of the billboard popped up on social media, nodding to the show's new success as the streaming platform's most-watched series.

'Everyone's watching, Carol', it reads.

Sure, we're all watching the show (and firmly strapped in for the already-confirmed season two), but naturally, everyone thinks it's a little too Black Mirror.

"My name is Carol and I just crashed my car because of this billboard", one person joked.

"Even more ominous than the smart fridge", another wrote.

"This billboard is perfect marketing genius. Chilling and hilarious at the same time", a third chimed in.

"Imagine being named carol and ur seeing this on streets", someone else added.

We dread to think what's coming next.

Pluribus is now streaming on Apple TV

