Ricky Tomlinson leads tributes as Royle Family star dies

Ricky Tomlinson has paid tribute to fellow actor Peter Martin who passed away aged 82.

The pair starred together in the classic BBC sitcom Royle Family from 1998-2012 where Ricky played grumpy couch potato Jim Royle and Peter played the Royle's longstanding neighbour Joe Carroll.

Peter also appeared in the soaps Emmerdale (as character Len Reynolds) and in Coronation Street where he appeared in five different roles.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now a friend of Ricky's - comedian John Martin - has shared the actor's tribute to Peter on Twitter.

“Ricky Tomlinson (who doesn’t do social media) has asked me to pay tribute to Peter Martin who sadly has passed away," John wrote.

“Ricky said he was an absolute joy to work with and a brilliant actor. He will be sadly missed by Ricky. R.I.P.”

Meanwhile, news of Peter's death was confirmed by a friend of the late actor who posted on Facebook: "My friend, drinking partner, fishing buddy passed away on Wednesday morning, very sad, many of you will know him from TV. RIP Peter Martin, we had some great laughs."

Fans have also taken to social media in reaction to the news.

One person wrote: "Aw, what a shame. RIP Peter Martin. Absolutely wonderful as Joe in The Royle Family. Sad news."

"I worked with Peter Martin on the 'Royle Family'. A lovely, lovely man. He said to me after one scene 'When this goes out lad, you'll be catapulted to obscurity'. R.I.P. Peter," another person said.

Someone else added: "I was sorry to read the passing of #PeterMartin My sympathies go out to his family, friends and all whom knew him in and out of the business. Thank you for your service to entertainment. Rest In Peace Peter."

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of this legend Peter Martin AKA Len Reynolds in Classic Emmerdale," a fourth person commented.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

