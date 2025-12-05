First look images of Rivals Season 2

First look images of Disney+'s drama Rivals have been unveiled, and from this sneak peek, it looks like Season 2 will be just as drama-filled as the last.

Four new photos show the return of fan favourite characters (or the ones they love to hate) such as Lord Baddingham (David Tennant), Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner), Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams), Taggie O'Hara (Bella Maclean) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell).

Rivals is based on the best-selling novel by the late Dame Jilly Cooper, who sadly passed away in October.

Here is a rundown of what we know so far about the eagerly awaited second season:

What can viewers expect in Rivals Season 2?

Those who watched the first season will remember the dramatic cliffhanger we were left on after Cameron hit Tony over the head with an award as he violently confronted her about her relationship with Rupert.

And it looks like we'll be seeing the fallout from this in the next season.

"Following last season’s dramatic cliffhanger with Tony’s fate hanging in the balance, Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance, ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivalled," according to the synopsis.

First look images Disney+ Lord Baddingham (David Tennant) is back and out for vengeance...





When will Season 2 be released?

An official date has not yet been confirmed by Disney+ has shared that the series is currently being filmed in the UK and will be back on our screens in 2026.

