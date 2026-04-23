What to know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County as cast announced

Following the success (and subsequent downfall) of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu has officially announced that an Orange County-based spinoff is officially in the works.

While rumours were swirling that some of the original cast may move onto a new show following a string of controversies, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, has an entirely new line-up.

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Similarly to its predecessor, it'll focus on a group of young parents in the California suburb, who also have connections to mormonism.

There are a few familiar faces in the cast, too, including podcaster Bobbi Althoff, and influencer, Avery Woods.

"While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo," the logline reads. "Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok."

Here's what we know about the upcoming show...

When is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County released?

There's no official release date just yet - but stay tuned, because it's sometime in 2026.

Who's been cast in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County?

Getty/Avery Woods via Instagram

The cast is a mixture of fresh faces and already-public figures.

The most notable cast member is podcaster, Bobbi Althoff, best-known for her The Really Good Podcast, which has seen her interview the likes of Drake and Lil Yachty.

The younger sister of original SLOMW cast member, Mayci Neeley - McCall DaPron - will also be appearing on the show.

Other names include influencers Avery Woods and Salomé Andrea; Chandler Higginson, Aspyn Ovard, Ashleigh Pease, and Madison Bontempo.

Where can I watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County?

When it airs, the show will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Is Bobbi Althoff Mormon?

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Given the nature of the show, a lot of fans have been left confused over whether they missed a memo on Bobbi Althoff's connection to Mormonism - but reports suggest she doesn't follow the religion.

In fact, many of the women featured in the show apparently aren't Mormon either; but we don't yet have the details on their connections to it.

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