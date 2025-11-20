Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling the OC is officially back on our screens for season 4, and it was well worth the wait - with new agents shaking up the storyline, and old agents...well, bringing their usual drama.

The episodes premiered on Netflix on 12 November, and there's a mixture of new and returning faces in the cast ready to sell some more multi-million dollar houses.

Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall will all be returning to the show - but you'll notice some key names are missing from the episodes.

“A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there,” series creator Adam DiVello previously told Tudum of what to expect before its release.

Netflix

Who has left Selling the OC season 4?

Alexandra Jarvis (otherwise known as Jarvis) is one of those who won't be returning - and she's left the Oppenheim Group entirely. According to her Instagram she's now a "lawyer turned creative", and regularly posts recipe videos.

Her sidekick from the OC, Alexandra Rose, also isn't coming back. Her name isn't on the cast list, and she's not in any of the promo materials.

A third Alex, Alexandra Harper, along with previous fan-favourite, Kayla Cardona, have also left the show.

Sean Palmieri, who was caught up in season 3's biggest talking points, has confirmed he's quit the Oppenheim Group, and won't be seen on Selling the OC anymore.

"Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me and I’m really excited for the future as I just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor, Steve Games, previous owner of Prudential California Realty and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty", he told ET of his exit.

Netflix

Who is joining Selling the OC season 4?

There are three new agents joining the OC office in season 4.

Ashtyn Zerboni is an agent with The Oppenheim Group in La Jolla and Orange County, and also moonlights as a model and actor. We get our first glimpse of her in the trailer, when she stirs the pot, with Alex Hall - and she becomes a central part of the storyline in season 4.

"Ashtyn has a reputation in the San Diego office for starting drama", says fellow newcomer, Fiona Belle.

Fiona is now the youngest agent in the Selling Sunset/The OC multiverse at 23 years old, having joined the Oppenheim Group in 2024.

"At 23 years old, Fiona’s out to prove that age doesn’t define ability, and so far she’s doing just that, closing million-dollar deals within her first six months as an agent", her official description reads.

Joining them is Kaylee Ricciardi, who has 13 years of experience under her belt. She started out by managing short-term rentals during Coachella, and she has a more global perspective than most agents, being raised in New England, and previously living in Spain.

How did season 3 of Selling the OC end?

As with all good reality shows, it ended explosively.

Alex Hall and Tyler's relationship was left in an 'are-they-or-aren't-they?' state, after she prepared to jet off to Italy with a new love interest, but couldn't convince herself to leave her co-worker behind.

But did she end up going? Or did she stay for Tyler?

While she did end up going to Europe, we see in the trailer for season 4 that there's a rather teary moment between her and the fellow real estate mogul, where they seem to rekindle. So, basically, we still have no idea what's going on.

Elsewhere, things took a dramatic turn during a day at the races, when Austin and Sean had a showdown about the alleged false rumours that had been spread around the office regarding Austin's private life.

When the confrontation gets physical, the other agents are then forced to choose a side.

While Sean has now left the show, it won't surprise you to learn that the former friends still don't speak.

Did Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland end up together?

In season four, Alex and Tyler appear to end their on-and-off romance for good - but let's be honest, we've heard that before.

Following an emotional scene between the pair, coupled with the fact that the show is filmed several months in advance, fans were left wondering if they'd since rekindled.

Sadly, the answer is no.

In fact, Tyler is now engaged to 36-year-old Hannah Morrissey - presumably the woman he told Alex he was dating at the end of the season.

He shared on Instagram: “Our little family just got a whole lot more official. When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation. All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things it’s absolute magic. I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways. My cup is absolutely overflowing by this beautiful little family we’re creating.”

As for Alex and her boyfriend, Ian, they've broken up.

“I moved to Temecula with an open heart but some things came to light that did not align with what I want mine and my kids’ future to look like. I no longer have my home in San Clemente and all my furniture and belongings are currently in a storage facility and the kids and I are in a short-term rental in Dana Point", she confirmed on Instagram.

She concluded with, “We are looking for a new home but haven’t found one yet. Sometimes you can have the best intentions but reality just doesn’t play out the way you imagined it would.”

Is there a Selling the OC season 5?

As of right now, it hasn't been renewed by Netflix, but with its ever-growing popularity - watch this space.

Why not read...

Christine Quinn claims Selling Sunset agents don't actually sell houses we see on show

Selling Sunset: Has Nicole actually been fired?

Click here to sign up for our newsletters