Thousands of people have been left without homes after the devastation of the ongoing LA fires saw properties burnt to the ground – but now it's thought that landlords across the city could be taking advantage of residents' desperation.

Selling Sunset star and Los Angeles realtor, Jason Oppenheim has said that he's seen landlords "price-gouging" first-hand, and that he and his team are now helping "50-60 people" find new homes.

The Oppenheim Group are world-renowned thanks to the Netflix show, and are one of the biggest players in the Los Angeles real estate game, known for often flogging homes for upwards of $30 million.

But, despite their flash lifestyles, the 47-year-old owner is calling out people bumping up the prices of rentals because they're so in-demand after the fires.

"We're having landlords taking advantage of the situation", he told the BBC in an interview.

"I had a client, we sent him to a house that was asking $13,000 a month, he offered $20,000 a month, and he offered to pay six months upfront... and the landlord said 'no, I want $23,000 a month'."





Celebrity realtor Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset says that his clients are being price gouged in LA right now.



One landlord was asking $13,000/month, and when the client went to rent the home the landlord demanded $23,000.



Oppenheim correctly says this is against the law. pic.twitter.com/Vjfyjg6luS

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) January 13, 2025





After doing more research for himself, Oppenheim discovered that it's actually illegal in the city for landlords to charge 10 per cent above the pre-disaster market rate.

But despite the concern for landlord-crooks out there, The Oppenheim Group is being praised for vowing to represent anybody affected for free, or credit them back in commission if they've lost their house.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "Real estate agents need to come together and work hard for the community. This is our time to be able to give back so reach out to us and everyone stay safe."

Cast members from both the main LA office and stars of spin-off show Selling The OC (which follows The Oppenheim Group's Orange County office), have shared their support for the gesture.

"Yes, ready to serve", Davina Potratz commented - with other realtors from different companies agreeing to match The Oppenheim Group's generous offer to those in need.

