Simon Cowell is looking for his next big boy band and has documented the process as part of a new Netflix series: Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

The music mogul, best known for being a judge on The X Factor, American Idol, Britain's Got Talent, and America's Got Talent, and playing a role in the success of bands such as One Direction, Little Mix, Westlife, and Fifth Harmony.

What is the show about?

In the six-episode series, viewers get to see as cameras follow Simon and his new boyband journey from the very beginning, with "raw open casting calls to the release of the group’s debut single."

Altogether, 16 lucky boys from the UK are chosen to go to Miami, where they will be put through their paces by Simon and his team to see if they have what it takes to be a part of the band.

What has Simon said about the show?

“As much as I love my job on TV, I miss where I started, signing artists and working with bands. There is a massive opportunity: I am going to find a new boy band,” he said in the trailer. “

The pressure is well and truly on, as even Simon admits in the trailer, there is a "less than 10 per cent" chance of success.

"If this goes wrong, it will be Simon Cowell has lost it," he added.

When is the release date of Simon Cowell: The Next Act?

Simon Cowell: The Next Act is set to be released on December 10 on Netflix.

