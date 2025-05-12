Simon Cowell has said he'd like to make a TV debate show called "You The Jury" if the UK had another Brexit Referendum.

Speaking to Elizabeth Day on the "How to Fail" podcast, the TV mogul said he doesn't think the public understood what they were voting for.

He proposed creating a show with no politicians involved, instead showcasing really intelligent people debating the for and against arguments for leaving the European Union.

