Simon Cowell getting upset over Listerine has become an instant meme

Simon Cowell has sent the internet into meltdown with a new video of himself seemingly begging Listerine to bring back their original mouthwash.

The record giant, who splits his time between the UK and US, wasn't happy that they didn't sell the product in London.

“I’ve run out of Listerine,” Cowell please in the video posted to Instagram. “This is the original. You don’t sell it anymore in the UK, I don’t know why because it’s the best.

“Could you please, please bring it back? I’m begging you.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters