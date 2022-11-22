Camila Cabello mocks viral 'quismois' meme about her singing

Camila Cabello has responded to the viral memes about the way she sings 'Christmas' - and she's very much in on the joke.

The former Fifth Harmony member has been mocked for her cover of 'I'll be home for Christmas', as her cursive voice makes it sound like she's singing 'quizmois'.

In a clip posted to TikTok, the singer stages an intervention with herself, as she battles to make herself say the word normally.

"Merry quizmois", she jokes.

