Perrie Edwards left gagging after trying viral Sprite challenge

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has had fans laughing as she attempted the viral TikTok 'Sprite Challenge'.

Sitting alongside friend, Ellie Hemmings, the 28-year-old attempted to drink an entire can of Sprite without burping - but went one step further and could barely keep the drink down.

By the end of the three-minute clip, the star was gasping for breath and belching aggressively, before giving up as she fears she might be sick.

"This is the worst thing I've ever done...I'm not doing that," she exclaimed with tears in her eyes during the video.

