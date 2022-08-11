Brian McFadden shares surreal allergic reaction to bee sting

Westlife singer, Brian McFadden, has been sharing the unfortunate results of an allergic reaction to a bee sting with fans.

The 42-year-old completely swelled up, leaving him almost unrecognisable. His daughter, Molly McFadden, 20, joked in the comments: “You must’ve really pissed off your plastic surgeon.”

“Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram, mocking his misfortune.

Thankfully he found the funny side, and hopefully, he's back to the Brian McFadden we know.

