The Simpsons predicted the Apple Vision Pro taking over eight years ago

The Simpsons appears to have predicted the Apple Vision Pro being a thing more than eight years ago, and at this point we’ve got to seriously question whether the writing team are all time travellers.

If you’re a fan of the show then chances are you’ll know about the show predicting Donald Trump's 2016 election victory and the shocking twist at the end of Game of Thrones.

Now, fans are revisiting a 2016 episode after the new headsets went on sale in the US on February 2.

The first customers have got their hands on the $3,500 augmented reality headset – called a “spatial computer” by the tech firm.

Chief executive Tim Cook recently called the headset “the most advanced personal electronics device ever. “Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary device built on decades of Apple innovation and it’s years ahead of anything else,” he said.

There’s already been plenty of footage of people using the headsets posted on social media, and now people are comparing it to a clip from the Simpsons back from season 28.

The episode sees the residents of Springfield become addicted to the new technology after Mr Burns hires the Simpsons family to play his virtual reality family.

The episode then featured the likes of Principal Seymour Skinner becoming obsessed with the tech, before Homer and Marge lay next to each other in bed having a virtual reality kiss.

20th Television/Getty

At the time it was the stuff of fiction, although Apple is now thought to have sold more than 200,000 of the headsets over recent days, according to the latest reports.

It’s a remarkable technological breakthrough, although fans have been quick to point out it looks like the start of a Black Mirror episode.

