Apple's new Vision Pro AR headset is giving major Black Mirror vibes

Apple has unveiled its first-ever augmented reality headset, and it's giving people the creeps over how futuristic it is.

The headset has a two-hour battery life, and will cost $3,499 (£2,849), when it's released next year.

Functionality includes watching TV, being able to use your favourite apps in a 3D setting, FaceTime calls, and using a keyboard, with CEO Tim Cook saying it's the ultimate way to 'blend the digital and virtual' worlds.

However, fans have been quick to point out it looks like the start of a Black Mirror episode.

