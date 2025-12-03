Warning: Spoilers ahead

Stranger Things season 5 Volume One has set a high bar for the upcoming finale episodes, and amid the plot twists that no one saw coming, you may not have noticed the opening four contain a pretty major mistake.

The show has racked up rave reviews from fans (despite it debuting with its lowest critics' score), and currently has a strong 85 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But for fans who have been their from the beginning, they've got a microscope on the finer details of the storyline, that this time, don't quite add up.

In a season five, episode four, titled 'Sorcerer', we see Will (Noah Schnapp) have a flashback to major moments in his life and the Stranger Things-verse, which include Castle Byers being built.

There's nothing particularly new or exciting to see here, but what you will notice in that clip is that it's an incredibly sunny day outside.

This is where things get a little...off.

If you cast your mind back, we actually first heard about Jonathan and Will's building of Castle Byers way back in season 2 episode 'The MindFlayer' - and Jonathan describes in detail how that day went down.

“We stayed up all night building Castle Byers,” he says. “Just the way you drew it. And it took so long because you were so bad at hammering. You’d miss the nail every time. And then it started raining, but we stayed out there anyway. We were both sick for like a week after that. But we just had to finish it, didn’t we? We just had to.”

Hold on, wasn't it... super sunny?

"They've just given up at this point", someone joked upon noticing the blunder.

"Inconsistencies are kinda driving me crazy ngl. First Joyce saying will was 11 when he was taken, when he was actually 12, and him remembering the building of Castle Byers with Jonathan during a clear day when in s2 Jonathan said they built it through the night in the rain", another added.

However, others defended that the plot hole could've been because we only see a short clip of that day - and the weather could've changed.

It's not the first time continuity has slipped in the show, with the Duffer Brothers left having to explain why they forgot Will's birthday in season 4.

During the iconic roller rink scene, the video camera recording is dated as March 22nd, 1986 - also known as Will's birthday. Except, it wasn't even acknowledged in the episode... not even by Will himself.

The Duffer Brothers admitted they were planning to "George Lucas" the situation and change his birthday entirely not to mess with the storyline.

It'll be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Stranger Things is getting a brand new spin-off, and Stranger Things: 5 of the biggest fan theories for what's to come in final season.

