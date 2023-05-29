24 of the best Succession finale memes

Succession is over.
The much beloved and widely watched HBO drama-come-dark comedy has aired for the final time as season four came to a highly anticipated conclusion.
Warning: This article obviously contains spoilers so if you haven't watched then please move on.
The fates of Kendall, Roman, Shiv, Tom, Greg, Connor and Waystar Royco have been sealed. Did Matsson complete his takeover of the company or did Kendall manage to retain his flimsy grip on his father's legacy? Did this very convincing theory about Tom come true?
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Well, the mammoth final episode, which clocked in at nearly 90 minutes, revealed all but we won't be telling you anything specific here but if you have watched the last episode then you'll no doubt enjoy these many many memes from the gripping finale.
Once again: There will be spoilers.
\u201cThe #Succession finale was perfect in that I\u2019m seething with rage and unsatisfied as fuck and yet every decision made complete dramatic and thematic sense\u201d— Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant (@Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant) 1685328820
\u201caffix your stickers to objects you covet #succession #tomgreg\u201d— irrelevant pauper\ud83d\udcc8succ spoilers (@irrelevant pauper\ud83d\udcc8succ spoilers) 1685353753
\u201croman finally free from the life he was living to please his dad, shiv holding onto tom and therefore some power meanwhile kendall was left with NOTHING. no company no wife no kids no allies . SOMEBODY FUCKING SEDATE ME #succession \u201d— shauna (@shauna) 1685328956
\u201cngl i gasped out loud like a victorian damsel when greg slapped tom back \ud83d\ude2d #Succession\u201d— nicole \ud83e\udd87 (@nicole \ud83e\udd87) 1685328885
\u201cme having to continue my life as if nothing happened after watching tne succession finale\n\n#SuccessionHBO #Succession \n\nhttps://t.co/MKdPpEp89u\u201d— kendall roy (@kendall roy) 1685352371
\u201ckendall roy girls watching the succession finale\u201d— madeline \u2661 is kover (@madeline \u2661 is kover) 1685329677
\u201cSuccession was truly special. Hid the ending in plain sight.\u201d— Cameron Tabatabaie (@Cameron Tabatabaie) 1685328857
\u201cme sat on the couch rn thinking about all the parallels i missed between tom and logan (greg and frank) and how shiv was always going to turn into caroline so it made sense she\u2019d end up reduced to ceo\u2019s wife, cursed to repeat the cycle #Succession\u201d— luc (succession spoilers) (@luc (succession spoilers)) 1685333687
\u201ckendall leaving the office in the end\n\n#SuccessionHBO #Succession \n\nhttps://t.co/jJq6uf05G4\u201d— kendall roy (@kendall roy) 1685351802
\u201ctom ceo and greg nero and sporus crowd cheering succession season series finale hbo\u201d— by @rebornrosess (@by @rebornrosess) 1685333057
\u201cRoman being the only one to receive a remotely happy ending #Succession\u201d— Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant (@Zo\u00eb Rose Bryant) 1685328334
\u201c#Succession is soo good at blindfolding you & walking you in a wrong direction that feels warm\u2026before revealing it\u2019s walking you off a cliff. \n\nSuccession, man. What a show.\u201d— Cesco (@Cesco) 1685336208
\u201cgirls when succession is a tragedy\u201d— mar | succession spoilers (@mar | succession spoilers) 1685329065
\u201cThe fact the we will never know if this will save or kill Kendall #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— lizz || Kendall Roy's apologist ||\uff92\ud835\udff6 (@lizz || Kendall Roy's apologist ||\uff92\ud835\udff6) 1685329286
\u201cTom Wambsgans sitting on Logan\u2019s chair at the end of #Succession\u201d— David Garcia (@David Garcia) 1685335460
\u201cIconic shots. The same, but totally different. \n\n#Succession #SuccesionHBO #SuccessionFinale\u201d— Charles (@Charles) 1685333848
\u201cFeelings after the succession finale\u201d— \u00e5\u03c0d\u00aeew \ud83d\udc22\ud83d\udc22 (@\u00e5\u03c0d\u00aeew \ud83d\udc22\ud83d\udc22) 1685331115
\u201cAny ideas what to do with my life after Succession?\u201d— \ud83c\udf39Jamie (@\ud83c\udf39Jamie) 1685355888
\u201cKendall : I\u2019m the eldest boy \n\nShiv : \n\n#succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— tommy1211 (@tommy1211) 1685328148
\u201cthe first hour of the succession finale vs the last 30 minutes\u201d— Megan (@Megan) 1685337469
If you still craving more Succession here are our favourite 40 quotes from the show ever.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.