It was one of the worst things to be offered up by the cult of celebrity during the devastating pandemic, so it was only right that popular superhero satire The Boys decided to offer up their own take on the horrific “Imagine” video by actress Gal Gadot.

If you haven’t managed to erase it from your memory just yet, the Wonder Woman star rallied a few of her famous mates to sing the John Lennon classic back in 2020 – as if we weren’t suffering enough at that point.

The video was widely mocked by an international audience, with British comedians offering up their own parody featuring quite a few utterances of the word “b*****d’.

Now, the Prime Video franchise – which has already taken aim at America’s gun lobby and ‘All Lives Matter’ supporters in its latest series – has decided to remind us of the disastrous video by ripping into it themselves.

In the latest episode titled “Herogasm” – we’re not going to elaborate as to why it’s called that here – underwater superhero The Deep uploads a video to YouTube explaining the “past few days” have left him feeling “philosophical”.

It comes as the latest and original ‘supe’ on the block, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, has been woken up from a deep sleep and now has radioactive powers – the kind which destroys buildings in midtown New York.

Addressing the incident, The Deep (played by Chace Crawford) says: “These supervillain attacks, they’ve affected everyone - doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from.

“We’re all in this together, and together, we can imagine a better world.”

Cue another awful rendition of the Beatles classic – this time featuring stars such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kumail Nanjiani and Josh Gad.

But not Gadot herself – though that’s probably wise.

Showrunner Eric Kripke is quoted in Decider as saying: “No. No, that would be mean.

“It was more about a superhero creating a really unfortunate public celebrity moment, and so how could we not use that?

“We went out to all of our friends, and who was willing to videotape themselves or film themselves with their phone singing ‘Imagine’ and we ended up with a pretty funny roster of people.”

It’s the latest ridiculous offering from series three of The Boys, after viewers were left “traumatised” by a tiny superhero diving inside a penis (yes, really) and a bestiality scene in “Herogasm” that almost broke a policy at Amazon.

Meanwhile, the fan community over on Reddit has descended into chaos over the show’s “politics”.

In other words, it’s a right mess, but fans of the show are somewhat used to things being a little diabolical…

