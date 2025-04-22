The Last of Us: Five biggest game differences from that horrific scene

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us TV series and The Last of Us: Part II.



HBO has badged it as "the episode that changed everything" and 'Through the Valley', episode two in season two of The Last of Us, is certainly that.

It's got loads of people talking online about what's happened and the way the gruesome scene was adapted from the game to TV.

It caused a stir when The Last of Us: Part II released in 2020, polarising a dedicated fanbase, and it's dividing opinion yet again on social media.

And there are actually quite a few differences to how that key scene played out. We've picked out the five biggest.

Major spoilers for The Last of Us TV series and The Last of Us: Part II from this point onwards.



Pedro Pascal plays Joel in HBO's hit adaptation of The Last of Us / Screenshot from HBO

Joel was brutally tortured and killed by Abby, who was seeking revenge for Joel murdering her father, who was a surgeon, during his rampage of the Salt Lake City hospital where Ellie was prepared for surgery.

In the TV series, five years on from that (or four years in the game), with what was left of the Fireflies, Abby had set up camp in a lodge in the hills on the outskirts of Jackson where Joel had settled.

Abby was scouting Jackson before having to run from a hoard of infected. She was rescued by Joel, who was out on a patrol, before directing him to the lodge in the middle of a harsh snowstorm.

It's there Abby completed her revenge but there are five huge differences to how this scene plays out in the game compared to the TV show.

Kaitlyn Dever plays Abby in HBO's hit adaptation of The Last of Us / Screenshot from HBO

1. Abby's intentions are already known

This is perhaps the most key difference, not just to this scene, but perhaps the game and series as a whole.

Abby's backstory and motivation are not revealed until much, much later in the game, making this moment feel even more shocking when playing it as it's unclear what this character's motivation for seeking out and killing Joel are when it happens.

2. How Abby kills Joel

In the opinion of indy100, HBO dialled down this scene from the game. The game is a lot more graphic and the blows seen throughout are even more gruesome and shocking.

It's probably a bit much to go into any more detail than that here given just how gnarly it is but having played the game before watching the TV series, indy100 was uncontrollably squirming while watching the HBO adaptation knowing what to expect but it didn't feel quite as bad.

3. Tommy is with Joel, not Dina



In the HBO adaptation, Dina is on patrol with Joel when they save Abby, who is then drugged and knocked out while Joel meets his demise.

However in the game, Joel saves Abby with his brother Tommy, who is knocked out violently after being hit repeatedly with a gun before Dina later comes in and finds out what's happened.

And this ties in with another big change...

4. Jackson is not under siege from hordes of infected

In the game, Jackson is never seen under that kind of siege from hundreds, if not thousands, of infected and therefore Joel does not see the battle that's happening before he is shot.

This allows Tommy to stand out and have his moment defending his home and family in the TV show though. This is probably why he and Dina were switched.

5. Dialogue between the two

Dialogue is different in the scene when compared across both the TV series and game even though the nuances are similar.

The one that stands out is Joel saying to Abby in the game: "Why don't you say whatever speech you've got rehearsed and get this over with."

However in the TV series, Joel interrupted Abby mid monologue and said: "Why don't you shut the f*** up and do it already?"

Elsewhere, the opening scene of The Last of Us Season Two also deviates from the game in a major way and some fans were left baffled Season Three was confirmed before Season Two started airing.

