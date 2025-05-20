Fans of The Last of Us have spotted a tiny, heartbreaking detail that makes episode six even more emotional.

HBO’s post-apocalyptic TV drama The Last of Us returned to screens last month for season two of the show, which is based on the video game of the same name.

Possible spoilers ahead

In the sixth episode of season two, titled “The Price”, viewers follow Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) as they live in Jackson, Wyoming and celebrate several of Ellie’s birthdays over the years.

Throughout the episode, Ellie comes to some realisations about events that have occurred in the past and the things Joel has led her to believe are true.

Fans also made some realisations of their own, pointing out a poignant detail that was made relevant by the very first episode of the show.

In the first ever episode, Joel forgets to return home with a birthday cake for him and his daughter Sarah to eat to celebrate his birthday, leaving her disappointed (though ultimately alive for the time being, until she is shot dead).

In “The Price”, fans noticed that Joel makes it a point to get Ellie a birthday cake for every one of her birthdays after that.

“I‘m so dumb, I just realised he forgot his birthday cake in the first episode after Sarah told him to get one and then he got Ellie every year a birthday cake,” one fan pointed out on Threads .





extraespresso_p/Threads

Another said: “That detail really got me.”

Someone else wrote: “Your posts make me start crying all over again. There are so many layers to this sadness.”

One person argued: “It’s those little things that come to you right out of the blue that get you, isn’t it?”

Why not read…

The Last of Us Season 2 is being review bombed for entirely different reasons than the game

The Last of Us actor teases Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet details

'Last of Us'-style plant fungus infects a human in first-ever known case

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.