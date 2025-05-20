Comments made by Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann about a second game being in development at the studio alongside Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet have sparked speculation from fans The Last of Us Part 3 is being worked on.

Druckmann appeared on the Press X to Continue podcast and was asked about how he was splitting his time having directed Episode Six of The Last of Us Season Two and working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog's latest new IP, on which he's a writer and creative director.

In a response that's been clipped and posted across social media, having already referenced Intergalactic earlier in his answer, Druckmann said: "There's another game that's being worked on at Naughty Dog where I'm in more of a producer role and I get to mentor, watch this other team and give feedback.

"I enjoy all those roles and the fact I jump between one to the next, it makes my job very exciting and always feeling fresh, I'm never bored."

Although Druckmann previously said "don't bet on" there being more The Last of Us, his latest comments have sparked speculation the studio is indeed working on a third instalment in the series.

One said: "There will be a Last of Us Part 3 but we have to let Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet cook first and he's doing a great job at keeping everyone focused on just that."

"They're being suspiciously quiet for something that's not TLOU3 so it is TLOU3," another said.

One commented: "I'm ready for Last of Us 3 announcement at the end of Episode Seven next Sunday... Any chance."

Another said: "It is most definitely The Last of Us Part 3 or in the world of The Last of Us."

One commented: "It's The Last of Us Part 3. They also filtered over assets they had from the multiplayer that helped speed up pre production. They want Part 3 to release and have some time to breathe before Season 4 of the show releases in four years or so."

And another said: "TLOU3. Stop playing with us Neil Druckmann."

To be clear, it's not been officially confirmed Naughty Dog is working on The Last of Us Part 3 or that it even exists.

