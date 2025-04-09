'Already?': The Last of Us fans baffled Season 3 is confirmed before Season 2 debuts

HBO's hit adaptation of the popular video game series The Last of Us has officially been commissioned for Season 3 before Season 2 has even started airing and a number of fans have been left baffled.

Season 1 of The Last of Us released in 2023 to acclaim from critics and fans alike and focused on events in the first game.

Season 2 is based on events in The Last of Us Part II with the first episode releasing on April 13 (April 14 in the UK). HBO confirmed Season 3 on April 9, days before the premiere of Season 2 airs.

It had been rumoured Season 2 focuses on events in the first portion of The Last of Us Part II as it is only seven episodes long with a third season likely to complete the story portrayed in the game. However this has not been confirmed.

The announcement has led to a bit of head scratching from some on social media, a lot of excitement from others and skepticism from some corners.

"We got Season 3 of The Last of Us before GTA 6," one commented.

"Season 3?" another queried.

One asked: "What about the main source the game are we going to get the last 3?!"

"Ummmm how???" another asked.

One said: "Wait, I thought we only had material for Season 2? Very curious."

Another said: "Damn already?"

One said: "Can't wait to watch!"

"This show is the best," another commented.

One said: "Noice."



However some are not quite as sure. "Is this a joke?" another asked.

And one said: "I'm not interested just when game TLOS Part III not series."

