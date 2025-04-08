What have the White Lotus cast members said after the season 3 finale?

The highly anticipated finale of The White Lotus season three has been released, with viewers learning the fate of the guests staying at the luxury Thailand resort.

The eighth and final episode set a record of 6.8 million viewers who tuned in on Sunday (April 6), which is 30 per cent more than the previous record set in the penultimate episode the week before, Deadline reported.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts and feelings about all the drama and the shock ending on social media.

From shooting the series in Thailand to the episodes being released, the cast has taken to social media to share their thoughts on their season being over and reflect on their experience starring in the show.

Here is a round-up of all the reactions (spoilers ahead if you haven't had the chance to watch the finale...)

Walter Goggins

Taking to Instagram, actor Walter Goggin,s who plays Rick Hatchett in the show, posted a series of photos with actor and on-screen partner Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea.

Those who have watched the finale will know that the couple met their demise after Chelsea took a bullet meant for Rick and died, while Rick was shot dead by Gaitok, the security guard.

"Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them," he wrote in the caption.

"Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget. Sammy Rock for being the best wing man a fella could ask for. And every stellar f***ng actor in this cast…. You’re just incredible to watch. Bernad, John, Ben, Kamine… and this whole crew. I love you. We’ll always have Thailand. And to all of you…thank you for going on this journey with us," Goggins added.





Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood, who played Chelsea in the series, took to Instagram to post a snap of herself with co-star and on-screen partner Walter Goggins.

She also posted a photo of graffiti that read, "I love you. R+C. Forever," with a love heart around the initials.

"I only went home once whilst filming White Lotus. This is what I saw on the first day back there. R and C forever," the British actor added in the caption."

Lisa

Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps, pop star Lisa, who played Mook, a health mentor at the resort.

"What a ride," Lisa wrote in the caption. "Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life. It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors."

She added: "And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities. My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart."





Natasha Rothwell

Season three saw the return of Belinda, a spa manager from the White Lotus in Hawaii from season one, played by Natasha Rothwell.

At the end of the season, Belinda and her son Zion are $5 million richer after getting Greg to cough up the money to stop them from reporting him to the authorities.

In a heartfelt Instagram post with various snaps with the cast, Rothwell wrote: "Thank you, Belinda.

"Portraying you has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. You gave a voice to quiet strength, to unseen labor, and to the hope we hold in the face of heartbreak.

She added: "To everyone who saw her (and me)— thank you for seeing us. And to Mike White, thank you for trusting me with the show’s heart."









Jason Isaacs





Jason Isaacs, who played Timothy Ratcliff, posted a video on Instagram of the cast at Karaoke night when they were out in Thailand shooting the series.

"Karaoke night at #WhiteLotus Hair. Down. If I you thought I didn’t know how to use Instagram, look how badly I edit. Fingers like big toes. But f*** it."

He added: "There was another karaoke night. Should I?!"





Patrick Schwarzenegger





Patrick Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to reflect on his time playing Saxon Ratcliff and thanked those who tuned in for their support.

"Today’s quite bittersweet. I teared up last night in the finale… First — because It was this beautiful yet devastating & profound ending - but secondly, because It was also the end of this chapter for me in my life," he wrote in the caption.

"White lotus has consumed my life the past 16 months. Prepping, filming , press etc etc. It was a Beautiful chapter of my life. One that I’ll never forget. One that I made everlasting relationships. A chapter That I learned immensely from. That I grew as an actor and a Human. Just a moment in life that I’m forever grateful for."

He added: "I just wanted to come on and say THANK YOU TO EVERYONE. Everyone that watched the show. Supported me. That didn’t count Saxon out !!!"







Sam Nivola





@fallontonight The coconut milk is off… #FallonTonight #TonightShow #SamNivola #TheWhiteLotus

Sam Nivola, who played Lochlan Ratcliff, recently appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a social media post, he hilariously poked fun at his character's brush with death in the finale after he made a smoothie without cleaning out the blender, which had ground-up othalanga seeds (which are toxic).





Leslie Bibb





Leslie Bibb, who played Kate Bohr, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos as she thanked the showrunner Mike White and her co-stars.

She wrote in the caption: "and here we go...

"last episode, probably not the last #bts, but this one is a special one... thank you mike white for picking me, for giving me #kate, for taking me around the world and changing me as an artist...

"Thank you to this incredible cast...i love you all and you have made me better and i am so grateful for all of you but especially to my girls @michellemonaghan and @carriecoon i couldn't have done it without you..."

Bibb continued: "Here's to leaving the light on always for all of you and burning down the stage that is @thewhitelotus...

"I love you guys...and thank you to all the fans of this show, wow wow wow," and added: "you have just rocked my world."





Michelle Monaghan





Michelle Monaghan, who played Jaclyn Lemon, shared a snap of the friendship trio and showed some love with the caption: "This kinda love runs deep."









Jon Gries





Jon Gries, who plays Gary/Greg, and is the only cast member to appear in every season of the show share some behind-the-scenes snaps with his castmates.





Tayme Thapthimthong





Tayme Thapthimthong, who plays Gaitok, a security guard who ends up sacrificing his belief in peace to get a promotion, posted a video on Instagram where he reflected on his experience.

"Now that it's all over for this particular chapter of my life, I just wanted to share some gratitude that I have been feeling, especially after we watched the finale last night altogether as a team.

"This is a chapter that I will never forget and will always be proud of for the rest of my life. I realise how lucky I am to have been given this opportunity and will never take it for granted. The people that I have met during this journey I will always remember. Thank you to all who support this show and making it the hit that it is.

"I will continue to fight on to work in this industry as I love doing this so much and I know I have more to offer to you guys out there.

He concluded: "Thank you all so much for this unbelievable experience. I love you all."

