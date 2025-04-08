The White Lotus season 3 finale: Fans react to dramatic ending no one saw coming

Warning: Major spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 ahead (Don't say we didn't warn you)

The White Lotus season three is over, and what a finale we were treated to. The drama, the relief, and *that* shock ending all reminded us just why we love this show so much.

Jennifer Coolidge is a distant memory at this point.

If you want the full lowdown on exactly what happens and who dies, we've already wrapped that up for you, but right now we're spending time scrolling social media and reading everyone's reactions - because they're just too good.

Ready to strap in?

Here's how everyone else was feeling about The White Lotus season 3 episode 8....

With the gun gone and the poisonous fruit in his possession, it was crunch-time for Timothy

In hindsight, that pina colada looked gross...

Let's not forget the icon that was Pam

Was this really the biggest twist of the season?

No, actually, it was that Mook actually had nothing to do with those pesky Russians

Everyone was left in tears by this...

Some people have been left saying there wasn't much action in the first half, and then-

Ok HBO, we're going to need one more episode after this

But we can all collectively agree on one thing: Justice for Chelsea





