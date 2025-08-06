What time does Wednesday Season 2 come out? Jenna Ortega returns for hit Netflix show

It's been three long years, but Wednesday is back for season 2, and Wednesday Addams herself (Jenna Ortega) is heading back to Nevermore to cause more chaos at the school where her parents first met.

The gruesome comedy's second season has been long-awaited - so much so that the first season ranks only second behind Squid Game as Netflix's most popular original series of all time.

What's more, season 2 is introducing even more incredible new characters, with appearances from the likes of Steve Buscemi as Nevermore's new whacky headmaster, Principal Dort; Joanna Lumley as the savage grandmother of Wednesday and owner of Frump Mortuaries, Hester Frump, and Billie Piper as Miss Capri, Nevermore’s new music teacher who's hoping to help Wednesday shine in the subject.

Of course, Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Luis Guzmán, and Catherine Zeta-Jones will all be back in their respective roles too.

“Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem,” the synopsis reads.

“Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

If you were wondering what to expect: “We ended Season 1 with a stalker that was still after me. Tyler has been sent to a psych ward, and half the school is burnt down,” Ortega tells Tudum. “We start off Season 2 with Wednesday being kidnapped.”

Ready for it? Us too - here's what to know about how to watch Wednesday season 2...

What time does Wednesday season 2 come out?

Part One of Wednesday season 2 will drop on 6 August (on a Wednesday, no less), at 8am UK time. That's 3 am ET, and 12 am PT.

In Central Europe, the series will be released at 9 am, in Australia (AEST) it'll be 5pm, and Japan (JST), it'll be 4pm.

However, this is just Part One of season 2, which consists of four episodes. Part Two will be out on Wednesday 3 September.

How can I watch Wednesday season 2?

As ever, Wednesday will be available to stream on Netflix.

