The Saturday Night Live lineup for last three shows of 2026 have been announced - so who can we expect to see as host and musical guest this December?

Currently, the comedy sketch show is in its 52nd season and the returning cast includes Michael Che, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, Ashley Padilla, Jeremy Culhane, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Jane Wickline, Tommy Brennan, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Plus there are two new cast additions with Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter.

SNL/NBC

This latest season kicked off back in September with New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson hosting and girl group KATSEYE performing.

Followed by actress Dakota Johnson hosting and Turnstile performing (October 3), then controversial comedian Shane Gillis hosted with Rosalía as the musical guest (October 10).

There was then a break and the show returned for Halloween (October 31), with actress Inde Navarrette making her hosting debut, and Gracie Abrams performing.

After this, Druski became the first content creator to host SNL (November 7) with The Strokes as the musical guest.

The most recent episode was on November 14, where comedian John Mulaney was on hosting duties with performances from Phoebe Bridgers.

Is SNL on this week?

SNL/NBC

Short answer - no, SNL isn't on this week, but fear not, as the show is set to return to our screens next weekend (December 5).

SNL hosts and musical guests for final three shows of 2026

(L-R) Upcoming hosts Amanda Seyfried, Robert De Niro and Timothee Chalamet Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, and Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images

SNL is back next week (December 5) with actress Amanda Seyfried making her hosting debut and Don Toliver is the musical guest who is also making his show debut.

The following week on December 12 actor Robert De Niro is set to host with Slayyyter performing.

The final show of 2026 on December 19 sees Timothee Chalamet taking on hosting duties, with Charli XCX as the musical guest.

Where can I watch?

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC.

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