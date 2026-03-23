Why wasn't Saturday Night Live on this week?

Saturday Night Live (SNL) fans were left disappointed this weekend (21 March), when the show didn't air as usual.

Not only that, but this is the second break in the 51st series, which has so far seen Harry Styles, Ryan Gosling, and Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie among the hosts.

So, why wasn't SNL on this week?

SNL

Well, the show is on a short hiatus until Easter, which just so happens to coincide with the debut of SNL UK.

The British equivalent, streaming on Sky One - which welcomed Tina Fey as inaugural host, and champions the UK's rising comedians including Jack Shep, Paddy Young, and Al Nash - has been well received so far.

Sketches included poking fun at British prime minister, Keir Starmer and his relationship with Trump, as well as David Attenborough’s Last Supper with an appearance from Princess Diana.

For US viewers, it's been quiet, however.

"Disappointed there is no new @nbcsnl tonight, it’s been the best way to keep up with current events #SNL", one person noted of the show's absence.

But you won't have long to wait until the original show is back, with Jack Black taking to the stage on 4 April, with Jack White as musical guest.

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