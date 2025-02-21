Apple Cider Vinegar has become one of Netflix's most-talked-about shows of 2025, and it's got viewers even more shocked once they learn that it was based on a true story.

The show stars the likes of Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever, Ashley Zukerman, and Aisha Dee, and follows the rise and fall of a wellness influencer who claimed to have cured her brain cancer with natural remedies and diet. Except, there was no evidence that she ever had cancer at all.

From 2005, Belle Gibson (who is also the real influencer behind the tale) began posting on internet forums about her 'illness', allegedly making up stories about not being able to afford treatments, and "dying" on the operating table.

Soon after, she'd begin posting on Instagram as “Healing Belle”, with her account dedicated to alternative therapies that would 'heal' her 'cancer': craniosacral therapy, oxygen therapy, colonics, ayurvedic treatments, whole, organic foods, and juices.

Belle Gibson is no longer on any social media AAP/David CroslingITV

200,000 followers later, and she was too caught up in her lie to back down, going on to sign a book deal with Penguin for an A$132,000 (£66,000) advance, as well as launching an app known as The Whole Pantry.

However, things began to unravel when donations from her app promised to charity never showed up (breaching consumer laws), and a former friend of the influencer tipped off journalists that she never really had cancer.

In 2017, the Federal Court of Australia found Belle Gibson guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct, and she was fined A$410,000 (£205,000).

Since then she's never been on social media.

So, where is Belle Gibson now?

Despite her lack of online presence, she's had a lot going on.

In 2019, she attempted to join Melbourne’s Oromo community, originally from Ethiopia, renaming herself “Sabontu”.

She was reportedly asked to leave the community once its leader, Dr Tarekegn Chimdi, was made aware of her past conduct. “It was concerning when someone is using the community’s name who is not a member of that community,” he told reporters at the time.

Her fines remain unpaid too. The consumer watchdog in the state of Victoria is still trying to recover the funds, a spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Authorities have raided Gibson’s home twice in attempts to seize assets, but have not publicly disclosed what has been recovered.

She hasn't spoken publicly in years and was not paid by Netflix for the show based on her story.

Why not read...

'Insane': Viewers give their verdict on 'bonkers' Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar

Squid Game fans discover detail that could change everything for season three

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.