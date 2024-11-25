£175 food advent calendar dubbed 'fanciest' of the year

Fortnum and Mason have released a £175 advent calendar dedicated to the best of their food - and it's being called the "fanciest" option on the market.

With 25 drawers to open, this calendar is packed with jams, teas, biscuits, and other savoury snacks to open each day, as both miniature and full-sized versions of the ones in store.

Some of the highlights include orange-infused olive oil, a small bottle of marmalade vodka, orange and champagne marmalade, mulled wine spices, and a pot of cognac butter.

Fortnum & Mason

Of course, it's all wrapped up in a teal box inspired by the storefront of Fortnums' iconic London shop.

To conclude, on Christmas Day, you'll be opening a half-size bottle of Fortnum and Mason's best-selling champagne - because who doesn't love to end on a high?

It's not the heritage store's only advent calendar of the year either, with several other equally-affluent options available, including a £130 option dedicated to tea, a £120 dog advent calendar, and a £38 truffle chocolate offering.

