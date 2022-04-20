Every year on April 20th people celebrate their love of marijuana by consuming the drug in whatever capacity they can and sharing their love for it online and this year is no different.

The origin of 4/20 dates back to 1971 when five students, referred to as "The Waldos" from San Rafael High School would meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke. They chose that time because extracurriculars had ended already, reducing the number of people who could catch them.

To communicate about their meet-up in public, they used the code word "420".

Eventually one of the students, Dave Reddix, worked with Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and the band popularized the term.

Now, thanks to those five students, and the Grateful Dead, we get to watch people share hilarious memes celebrating weed.

From photoshopped images of celebrities holding weed to drawings made by artists and other photos, people are sharing their favorite images that encapsulate the love people have for marijuana.





Notably, 4/20 is a day that reminds people of the celebrities that not only enjoy marijuana but advocate for it. Among the list: Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, Mike Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and more.



Celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, and Mike Tyson even have their own cannabis brands.

Even for people who may not participate in recreationally consuming marijuana, 420 has become a meme-lovers staple in creating funny internet content.

Nobody knows this better than Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk has proven time and again that incorporating 420 into something, no matter how serious, is funny. Most recently, in the billionaire's bid to buy Twitter he offered to pay $54.20 per share.

Ironically, the Twitter board countered Musk's offer with a poison pill that also included a reference to 420.

Last year, Musk promised a fan he would give them a Tesla for free if they could eat pizza every day for 420 days.

