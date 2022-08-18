Don't worry about what you got in your A-levels, Jeremy Clarkson annually bleats. You can still do "well" regardless of your academic success.
This is also what some parents will be saying to distraught teens opening their results today, as results show top grades are down by 8.4 percentage points on last year’s record results, while A*s alone have decreased by 4.5 points.
Some people will no doubt be happy, though, and England’s exam regulator, Ofqual, has urged students not to compare their results with 2021 when grades were awarded based on teacher assessments, and said that a comparison with 2019 when exams were last sat is more appropriate.
If you use that as a point of comparison the proportion of As and A*s up from 25.4 per cent in 2019 to 36.4 per cent. See, it's all about perspective.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
But enough about boring grades, results and percentage points. A-level results day is about more than finding out what university you can go to or what job you fancy doing next. It is about who can share the best memes celebrating their success or finding the funny side in disappointment.
So here are 20 of the best A-level results day memes:
\u201cDon\u2019t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I\u2019m currently living in this gaff.\u201d— Chloe \ud83e\udd0d (@Chloe \ud83e\udd0d) 1660819384
\u201cThis is how Brampton Manor students be posing with their A Level results\u201d— A.N.D.Z\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf4\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec (@A.N.D.Z\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf4\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec) 1660820090
\u201cIf you didn\u2019t get the right A level results, don\u2019t worry. I got a C and 2 Us, and Andrew Tate is begging me to rent one of my Bugattis #AlevelResults\u201d— ash \ud83e\uddf8 (@ash \ud83e\uddf8) 1660806350
\u201ca level results day is soon but i have accepted my fate\u201d— GHOST \u2671 (@GHOST \u2671) 1660137311
\u201cthe thought of a level results day has me so emotionally downcast\u201d— A** (@A**) 1659998389
\u201cdon't worry about your A Level results. I got 5 A*s and my job is to draft Jeremy Clarkson's A Level tweet every year\u201d— Rhiannon Shaw (@Rhiannon Shaw) 1660820436
\u201cHow I\u2019m sleeping knowing A level results day is officially tomorrow and the chances of me getting the grades I need for uni are incredibly slim #AlevelResults #AlevelResultsDay2022\u201d— Lola (@Lola) 1660693135
\u201cMe opening my A level results tomorrow #resultsday #AlevelResultsDay2022 #alevels2022\u201d— Pelliot (@Pelliot) 1660753501
\u201cA Level results day starter pack #alevels2022 #AlevelResultsDay2022\u201d— Kalila (@Kalila) 1660763520
\u201cMe when the only A in my results is in the title "A level results" #AlevelResultsDay2022\u201d— dr bloop khayam (@dr bloop khayam) 1660740568
\u201cNot now sweetie, I\u2019m waiting for Jeremy Clarkson\u2019s A Level results tweet\u201d— Dave (@Dave) 1660806073
\u201cOff to get the kid\u2019s A Level results this morning and I fear it\u2019ll just look like a 90s rave scene: Es all over the show.\u201d— Krystal Vittles (@Krystal Vittles) 1660812745
\u201cWhat if I didn\u2019t partake in a level results day and never found out what grades I got\u201d— Prabigya Ghimire (@Prabigya Ghimire) 1660332284
\u201cAnyone who opens their A Level results live on breakfast TV should be placed on a watchlist.\u201d— Josh Pugh (@Josh Pugh) 1660765825
\u201cme opening my results finding U after U #alevels2022 #alevelresultsday #alevels\u201d— carlos (he/him) (@carlos (he/him)) 1660802721
\u201cwhen I see my results tommorow #alevels2022 #AlevelResultsDay2022\u201d— A Levels 2022\ud83d\ude2b (@A Levels 2022\ud83d\ude2b) 1660752717
\u201cknowing that all my teachers have access to my results today #alevels2022 #resultsday2022 #alevels\u201d— a (@a) 1660708813
\u201cRussel group university admission officers when I call up through clearing with my 3 E\u2019s\n\nA level results day 2022 #alevels\u201d— tom \u2b50\ufe0f\u2b50\ufe0f (@tom \u2b50\ufe0f\u2b50\ufe0f) 1660757856
\u201cme on the way to collect my results after being told to \u201cexpect disappointment\u201d when i was fully aware i had failed from the day i sat my first exam #alevels #alevels2022 #resultsday2022\u201d— grace (@grace) 1660600660
\u201cMe after opening my A level results finding out the only University I\u2019m going is Hustlers University\n#AlevelResultsDay2022 #alevels2022 #alevels #alevelresultsday\u201d— Father Bruno MBE (@Father Bruno MBE) 1660807660
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.