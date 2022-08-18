Don't worry about what you got in your A-levels, Jeremy Clarkson annually bleats. You can still do "well" regardless of your academic success.

This is also what some parents will be saying to distraught teens opening their results today, as results show top grades are down by 8.4 percentage points on last year’s record results, while A*s alone have decreased by 4.5 points.

Some people will no doubt be happy, though, and England’s exam regulator, Ofqual, has urged students not to compare their results with 2021 when grades were awarded based on teacher assessments, and said that a comparison with 2019 when exams were last sat is more appropriate.

If you use that as a point of comparison the proportion of As and A*s up from 25.4 per cent in 2019 to 36.4 per cent. See, it's all about perspective.

But enough about boring grades, results and percentage points. A-level results day is about more than finding out what university you can go to or what job you fancy doing next. It is about who can share the best memes celebrating their success or finding the funny side in disappointment.

So here are 20 of the best A-level results day memes:

