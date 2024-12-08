Adin Ross 'indefinitely' leaves Kick and wants Twitch stream return

Streamer Adin Ross has stunningly revealed he is leaving Kick "indefinitely" and is focusing on getting his Twitch ban lifted so he can return to streaming on that platform.

Ross posted on social media he will also be "going into detail about this, this week". It comes after weeks of inactivity from the streamer and speculation surrounding this.

Ross moved to Kick in 2023 after being banned from Twitch on a number of occasions before later being permanently banned.

He co-owns Kick and has become a huge spokesperson for the streaming platform - his silence on Kick left many of his fans wondering what was going on and Ross shared an update on social media explaining the situation.

On X / Twitter, he said: "I will be making a full video on why I am leaving Kick indefinitely, I am stepping down officially and I will be going into detail about this, this week.

"I will tell you all everything. With that being said, I am going to fully focus on being reinstated on Twitch. Thank you."

There has been speculation that Ross has fallen out with key leadership figures at Kick and we should know more when Ross drops that video.

