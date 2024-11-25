Drake pops up in unlikely place to finally hit back at Kendrick Lamar

Drake appeared on an xQc livestream where he seemingly finally hit back at Kendrick Lamar.

The 38-year-old was part of the biggest rap beef of the year where he and Lamar were going back and forth with diss tracks about each other.

Ultimately, Lamar was considered the winner with his diss track "Not Like Us" which was released back in May, where he performed the song five times consecutively at The Pop Out: Ken & Friends and received five nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Since then, Drake has been relatively low-key following the feud but recently appeared on a Kick livestream with streamer and fellow Canadian xQc.

“I’m Drake, this is xQc, real streaming legend. Me, I do music, in case you don’t know," Drake said, as he introduced himself to viewers.



But the rapper got everyone's attention when he said: “I’m here. Full intact, mind, body, and soul, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out, fairytales won’t do it.”

While this could be a general comment, it's led people to speculate that this was a dig aimed at Lamar who recently dropped his surprise album GNX.

xQc didn't question Drake further on his comment, which he later repeated during the live stream.

“Nothing makes me uncomfortable,” Drake added. “I’ve worked too hard to be uncomfortable. Nothing phases me, like I said, it takes only facts to fold me, fairytales don’t work.”

