Fans convinced Richard Hammond made Glastonbury debut – but it was Alex Turner

After the Arctic Monkeys delivered one of Glastonbury's divisive performances this weekend, attention soon shifted to the band's frontman, Alex Turner.

Some social media users were quick to praise the nostalgic set, with classics including 'Mardy Bum' and 'Fluorescent Adolescent' going down a treat. Others, however, branded it "slow, lazy and offbeat."

It wasn't just the music that drew attention from viewers at home. It was Turner's striking resemblance to Top Gear's Richard Hammond. And now people cannot unsee it.

Fans immediately turned to social media to share their unexpected observation.

"It is near impossible for Alex Turner to look any more like Richard Hammond than he already does hahaha," one person wrote, while another brutal viewer added: "Alex Turner tonight - when your order Richard Hammond on Wish."

"Twitter makes me howl! So far people have said Alex Turner looks like: a poor man’s Nick Cave, Roy Orbinson, Engelbert Humperdinck, Vic Reeves and Richard Hammond," another joked.



"Alex Turner looking like Richard Hammond was the first thing I thought when I saw him," one Twitter user wrote, as another chimed in: "Is it just me or is Alex Turner really starting to look like Richard Hammond?"

Ahead of Glastonbury, fans were worried that the band might pull out due to concerns over Turner's health. The band cancelled their Dublin gig after the singer came down with laryngitis, an illness where vocal cords become irritated and can affect the voice box.



"We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow," they shared on social media earlier on this week.

