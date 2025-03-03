Amouranth, an adult streamer and OnlyFans model whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, claims she was robbed at gunpoint in a series of horrifying posts on X / Twitter.

As well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, Amouranth also regularly shares content on YouTube and Kick with some content still shared on Twitch too despite receiving several temporary bans for violating its terms.

Her YouTube ASMR channel was banned in 2024 after it was deemed she had broke its Nudity & Sexual Content policy and all of her YouTube channels were temporarily taken down at the time but have since been reinstated.

The 31-year-old has a number of other business ventures - she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

In a series of troubling Tweets, she recently detailed how she was "robbed at gunpoint".

The first one was posted at 4.55am GMT on March 3 (11.55pm ET, 10.55pm CT, 8.55pm PT all on March 2) where Amouranth said: "This is not a prank help."

She followed that up with a thread that said: "I'm being too [sic] robbed at gunpoint. I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed. This was a home invasion swat here now I'm safe."

Amouranth also posted: "They pistol whipped me but I got one I'm bleeding a lot but stable going to hospital."

She later added: "I'm covered in blood but only some of it is mine I'll update y'all later but I'm safe now. Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I Tweeted because calling would be a death sentence."

This comes after Amouranth displayed her Bitcoin wallet in a social media post asking her followers if she should sell or hold on to cryptocurrency that has earned her an eye-watering $20 million in November.

Amouranth is an OnlyFans model and Kick streamer / Photo by Gerardo Mora, Getty Images for Real Good Touring

indy100 has contacted Amouranth's reps and the local police force for comment.



