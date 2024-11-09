Amouranth and Andrew Tate's brother Tristan involved in Twitter spat

Amouranth, an adult streamer and OnlyFans model whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, is involved in a spat with Andrew Tate's brother Tristan on X / Twitter.

Amouranth regularly posts pictures of herself asking her fans to choose between her and something else, such as consoles, games or cars.

Tate chose to mock Amouranth with one of these posts and it has sparked a social media war between the two.

He posted an image of a post Amouranth shared asking "me or the Bugatti?" alongside one of him standing in front of a Bugatti.

Amouranth spotted this and said: "Good choice, pick the one you can import without catching another charge."

Tate then saw this and replied himself.

"Well this is awkward, I didn't realise this was a real person who would see my post," he said. "I'm sure she's absolutely lovely and she should know that I meant no personal offence. It's just a matter in these situations of picking what's worth more. I researched the prices."

The post included two images of Amouranth's OnlyFans subscription charge of $3.75 for 30 days and another of the cost of the Bugatti he's standing in front of in the initial image which is £4,890,000.

And it didn't stop there.

Amouranth quoted that Tweet and said: "Math is hard. Your Bugatti is divisible by $3.75.

"Also you didn't need to provide a public excuse for visiting my OnlyFans page. I wasn't going to tattle."

Tate has not yet responded to Amouranth's latest posts.



Amouranth and Tristan Tate have been involved in a spat online / Gerardo Mora, Getty Images for Real Good Touring & Daniel Mihailescu, AFP via Getty Images

Amouranth has a number of business ventures - as well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and most recently became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

She recently claimed Kanye West wanted to hook up with her after appearing on an episode of the Pillow Talk podcast but Ye and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted together soon after the allegations were made loved up and enjoying a shopping trip in Tokyo, Japan.

Amouranth also said on a podcast the recent controversies surrounding Twitch could affect when she decides to retire from streaming.

