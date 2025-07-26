How do you respond after your CEO and head of HR become part of the biggest viral story of the summer? Clearly, the answer is you get Gwyneth Paltrow on the phone.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the executive in charge of human resources, were caught on camera embracing recently during a Coldplay concert.

The internet’s sleuths quickly worked out their identities and the company has previously confirmed the identities of the couple in a statement to the AP.

It inspired countless memes and reactions online, and Bryon resigned after the company said he was being put on leave pending an investigation. Cabot has also reportedly now resigned .

Astronomer is a tech company based in New York that provides big companies with a platform that helps them organize their data.

Astronomer

Since then, the company has put out a new video with Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s former partner Paltrow – and it’s already being praised as the best bit of ‘crisis management’ of all time.

Paltrow speaks in the tongue-in-cheek video, saying she has been hired on a "very temporary basis" as a 'spokesperson'.

"Thank you for your interest in Astronomer,” the clip begins. "Hi, I'm Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I've been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300 plus employees at Astronomer. Astronomer has got a lot of questions in the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones."

Then, a series of questions pop up on the screen, which Paltrow ignores completely.

"What the actual f***" shows for a second, before Paltrow quickly ignores it and replies: "Yes! Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow."

Another question begins, reading: "How is your social media team holding…"

Again, Paltrow completely ignores it and instead carries on by saying: "Yes, there is still space available at our Beyond Analytics event this September!"

The lighthearted clip has been hailed as ‘genius’ by fans, with one saying: "This belongs in the crisis management hall of fame."





One said: "This is phenomenal. Whoever convinced the board 'No seriously, this is how you play it' is an all star."





Another said: "Give the PR, Marketing, and Creative teams a raise. Well played Astronomer, well played."





"The person who hired Chris Martin’s ex-wife to create an ad for Astronomer should be named the marketer of the year," one more added.

Fair play Astronomer, fair play.



